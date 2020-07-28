Covid-19 Affects Sathankulam Case Probe As 6 CBI Officers, 3 Accused Test Positive

The sensational Sathankulam custodial death case was transferred to CBI by the Tamil Nadu government as the pressure was high and the eight-member team landed at Madurai on July 10 to begin the investigation. In the first phase, the team visited the Sathankulam police station to investigate the circumstantial evidence.

Initially reports suggested that the team would investigate the matter and submit the final report within two months time and hence, they also filed an FIR on July 13 and also got five accused police personnel into custody on July 14 itself for two days.

The team took them to Sathankulam police station and conducted an enquiry which includes the crime enactment.

The second set of accused was also taken to the custody on July 20 and they were produced to the court before the end of stipulated custody time for CBI since two CBI officials including one sub-inspector and a constable from Delhi team were tested positive for Covid since they had symptoms of it.

The investigation phase started coming down and other officers of the team were also tested and quarantined since their teammates were found positive. Two more officials were tested positive in the next two days and one more the fourth consecutive day. So, five out of the eight members from the Delhi CBI team investigating the Sathankulam custodial death case were tested positive.

The Covid-19 didn't even spare few of the accused in the case, 54-year-old suspended Sub-inspector Paul Durai, who was booked by the CBCID police during the second set of arrests was also tested positive last week and he was taken to the quarantine centre. He was under the custody of CBI until July 22 and was sent to Madurai central prison for judicial custody, after which he was found positive.

Two more accused police personnel, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj were tested positive on Tuesday and both were also at Madurai central prison under the judicial custody.

Meanwhile, one more CBI official who belongs to non-Delhi Madurai team was also tested positive, he was also involved in the probe and coordinating the paper works for the Delhi team.

Hence six CBI officials and three accused have been tested positive and have been sent to different quarantine centres at Madurai, while other teammates are also under quarantine now.

This has come as a roadblock for the CBI team which was investigating the case in a fast-track manner and taking the accused into custody two times within 10 days time. The team was planning to submit an interim report today which has been delayed due to Covid-19.