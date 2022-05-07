Following the controversy surrounding the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana police got involved in a major showdown as each police force came into a dramatic confrontation. While Bagga has now been released from police custody, Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain has launched a scathing attack on the Punjab police, stating that they have not followed any course of law.

Satya Pal Jain, who is representing the Delhi Police in the High Court spoke exclusively to Republic on the petition filed by the Punjab police against the Delhi police and stated that the Delhi police had followed all the procedures and acted accordingly to those.

"Punjab police did not follow any course of law and also did not inform Delhi police regarding the arrest of Tajinder Pal Bagga. While we had made it very clear that Delhi police had lodged an FIR as per the complaint and later also took search warrants of Bagga from the court, it was the Punjab police who illegally picked up Bagga. As per law, they are duty-bound to inform Delhi police before arresting Bagga", Jain added.

Court takes note of injuries; directs police to ensure Tajinder Bagga's safety

In the meantime, Bagga's ordeals came to an end late Friday night after a court in Delhi allowed Bagga's release and further directed the police to ensure his safety. Taking note of Bagga's medical examination which confirms his injuries, Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy allowed his release.

"After his recovery from Haryana, the victim was brought to Delhi and his medical examination was conducted. MLC of the victim is produced. As per the MLC, the victim has sustained injuries on his back and his shoulder. The victim also submits that he sustained the injuries in the morning and during the incident. At this stage, the victim expressed apprehension that a similar incident may occur in the near future. Counsel for complainant also submits that the complainant is under the apprehension of threat from the accused persons", the court further observed.

