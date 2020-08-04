SC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea Seeking Repatriation Of Indians Stranded In Kuwait

Hearing a petition seeking directions to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Kuwait, the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter for next week stating that the documents filed in the case are not on record. The bench was hearing a plea highlighting that Indians from Tamil Nadu are stranded in Kuwait's quarantine camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, during the hearing, submitted before the bench that additional documents will be placed on record in a week's time stipulating the details of the individuals who are stranded in Kuwait. Meanwhile, the plea filed by Velinadu Vazh Tamilar Nala Sangham submitted that the pandemic may continue for an indefinite period of time and citizens cannot be left stranded in inhuman conditions in a foreign country.

The petition has sought directions from the government to make a list of Indians stranded in Kuwait and draw a schedule for their repatriation. The plea has also urged the government to get in touch with the Embassy in Kuwait to provide them with basic essentials and medicines.

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak and consequent travel restrictions, the Indian government has carried out a massive repatriation drive under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back stranded Indians abroad. According to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 922,000 people have returned home and 117,000 have flown out under the Vande Bharat Mission. The Indian government decided to begin the repatriation of people stranded abroad and started the Vande Bharat Mission in May this year. In phase 5, new flights and destinations were added to the list of flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. The national carrier, Air India is a huge part of this repatriation mission as well.

