SC Adjourns Hearing On Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's Plea Against UP Demolition Drive Until Aug 10

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind until August 10 against demolitions in Uttar Pradesh. The court refused to pass an interim direction staying demolitions across states. The apex court directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the state without following due procedure.

In its plea, the organisation has demanded that no demolition of properties should be carried out by the UP government without following due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice. Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind had moved the top court after the concerned authorities in Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Saharanpur demolished the houses of the accused, who allegedly participated in violent protests following former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks.

Earlier, the organisation had filed a plea on the issue of the demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has been following 'bulldozer campaign' against the increasing crimes in the state as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise of bringing back the 'bulldozers' in the state. The use of bulldozers has appeared to be a new weapon of the UP police against criminals.

Yogi Adityanath's stranglehold on criminals

The term 'bulldozer' has become famous in Uttar Pradesh. This was a result of CM Adityanath’s stern attitude against henchmen and mafias. He had warned that after coming back to power, he will run ‘bulldozer’ of strong governance on them.

The UP CM had also mentioned bulldozers in his campaign speeches. In one of the election campaigns, he had said that bulldozers are used for building expressways and highways, "at the same time, we are using it to crush the mafia who exploited people to build their properties."

It should also be noted that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also called CM Yogi Adityanath 'Baba bulldozer' and said that he will lose the elections. Interestingly, since BJP came to power in 2017, over 67,000 acres of government land have been freed from the hands of goons and mafias in the state with the help of bulldozers.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock