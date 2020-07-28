SC Adjourns Hearing On Pleas Against Maratha Quota Law, No Fresh Hiring Till Mid-September

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned a hearing to September 1 on petitions challenging the Maharashtra law providing reservation to Marathas in jobs and admissions. The state undertaking is not allowed to make any fresh recruitments till September 15, 2020. Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and PS Patwalia appearing for the state government told a bench of Justices L N Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat that the government has passed a resolution on May 4 to stop fresh recruitments.

Last week the Supreme Court had said that from July 27 it would conduct day to day hearing through video conferencing on a batch of pleas challenging Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. However, the lawyers involved in the case have been repeatedly bringing the attention of the judges to the constraints posed by the virtual court system on effectively arguing a complex case. Advocate Shivaji M Jadhav had earlier told the bench that virtual hearing is not possible looking at a compilation of 1,000 of pages.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions. The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and said that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

On July 7, some of the lawyers appearing in the matter told the bench that physical hearing was required in the case as the issue might not be adjudicated upon properly in the virtual hearing through video-conferencing.

The high court had said though the reservation was valid, its quantum - 16 per cent was not justifiable and it should be reduced to 12 percent and 13 percent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission. The framing of the SEBC Act for Marathas was done under "political pressure" and in "full defiance" of the constitutional principles of equality and rule of law, one of the pleas have claimed. According to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution, reservation can be granted only if a particular community is named in the list prepared by the President.

