SC Adjourns Hearing Over 'freebie' Promises By Political Parties For Aug 22

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday adjourned the hearing over the ongoing matter regarding poll promises of distributing 'freebies' by political parties during election campaigns and further said that the definition of 'freebies' has to be defined before imposing a ban on such practices. The next hearing will be on August 22.

The bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Krishna Murari which was hearing the plea said that the state political parties cannot be prevented from making promises, however, before banning such 'freebies', there is a need to define its concept, reported Bar and Bench. Furthermore, highlighting that the concern is about spending the public money properly, the court has also asked the parties to file their suggestions by Saturday, August 20.

The bench has been hearing the plea filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay who alleged that political parties are misusing their powers. He also opposed the practice of promising 'freebies' by parties during elections further asking the Election Commission to seize their election symbols and deregister them.

In its previous hearing, the Supreme Court while terming such promises of distributing freebies a "serious issue" noted that the money has to be spent on infrastructure and other requirements.

“Economy losing money and welfare of people, both have to be balanced. That is why this debate and there must be someone who can put their vision and thoughts. Please submit something", the bench said.

BJP-AAP lock horns over 'freebie' promises during elections

The debate on promising 'freebies' to people has recently gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi disapproved of the practice and further the SC also took note of it.

Reacting over the same, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had targeted the Centre over issues like GST hike, prices of fuel, and the Agnipath scheme, the BJP in its counterargument took a jibe at Kejriwal, underlining the difference between freebies and welfare schemes. The BJP had also claimed that the AAP's promises are also benefitting the party and not the people.

Image: Unsplash/Representation