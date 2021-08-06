SC Adjourns Plea Of Amazon And Flipkart Against Karnataka HC's Order On Fair Dealing Probe

The Supreme Court on August 6, Friday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart challenging an order of Karnataka High Court. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had been allowed to continue their investigation into the e-commerce companies for alleged competition law violations. The hearing has been adjourned for August 9, Monday. The case was adjourned by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Supreme Court adjourns the plea of Amazon and Flipkart challenging Karnataka HC order on CCI probe

The adjournment was put into motion at the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who requested the Bench to adjourn the case hearing due to the bulky case files. In response to this, the CJI said, "We know. We observed earlier that to terrorise judges file bulky case files. We have to engage lorries and trucks. They just don't want us to read the case." The appeal has been made against Karnataka HC's order of allowing the CCI to probe the e-commerce companies, Amazon India and Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart. The probe is for alleged competition law violations in smartphone sales in these two websites. The HC had earlier also dismissed the pleas of e-commerce firms. The pleas had sought to quash the CCI's probe. They both challenged the order by approaching the apex court.

Karnataka HC order on investigation against the e-commerce giants

The order of the HC had come following a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh. Their members comprise numerous traders dealing in smartphones and other related accessories. On January 13, last year, the fair trade regulator CCI had ordered an investigation against Amazon and Flipkart. This investigation had been ordered for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms. Following the CCI's order both the companies had moved to the Karnataka HC seeking removal of the order. The companies have denied any wrongdoing. In a response, the HC said the e-commerce companies have no need to shy away from an investigation if they were not involved in any violations or wrong doings.

