SC Adjourns Suo-moto COVID Hearing Till May 10; Will Pass Interim Order On Centre's Policy

As India continues to grapple with the 2nd COVID surge, the Supreme Court on Friday, adjourned the suo-moto hearing on the current crisis till May 10. The division bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat will pass interim orders in the evening regarding various issues such as vaccination, oxygen shortage, COVID testing for mutant strains, medical staff shortage etc. The Centre had filed a 200-page affidavit detailing its plan to augment oxygen supply across India.

SC pulls up Centre on COVID crisis

Justice Chandrachud questioned the Centre regarding the different prices set for state govts & Centre by the two vaccine manufacturers, suggesting the Centre to follow national immunization program policy by centralising procurement, but decentralising distribution of vaccines. The SC has asked Centre to submit exact population between 18 to 45 and suggested invoking section 92 of patents act to enable generics to manufacture the required drugs without the fear of legal action. Justice Chandrachud said such compulsory licences will be over once the pandemic is over.

Questioning the disparity in the demand of oxygen by the Delhi govt (700 MT) and supply (490 MT), SC asked what was the logistical issues holding up. In reply, Centre represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained, " No country will expect the demand for this quantity of liquid medical oxygen. As per realistic estimate may be a Delhi has got 400 MT of oxygen, like Delhi they are not able to lift the quantity due to logistical issues. There may be a shortage of cryogenic tankers," adding "Suddenly Delhi said it needs 700 MT on April 21 and it was agreed 100 MT was an agreeable extra." The SC will pass interim orders about important policy changes that centre needs to consider.

SC takes suo-moto cognizance

Amid atleast five high courts (Delhi, Allahabad, Bombay, Madras, Karnataka) hearing matters regarding oxygen supply, Remdesivir scarcity, bed shortage, vaccination, SC ssued notices to the Centre, states and parties who have approached the HCs to show cause why the apex court cannot pass uniform orders on supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and declaration of lockdown. The bench comprising of then-CJI SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat asked the Union government to present a national plan for dealing with essential services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was opposed by the Suprem Court Bar Association (SCBA) maintaining that the HCs were suitably dealing with issues prevailing at the local level, recalling the SC's consistent position on the HC's powers.