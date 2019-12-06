SC Adv Sidharth Luthra On Hyd Encounter: Need Better Policing, Greater Preventive Action

Senior Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra said that India needs better policing and greater preventive action in the wake of the Hyderabad encounter case. In a massive development on Friday, all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital.