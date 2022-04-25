SC Agrees To Hear Petitions Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 After Summer Vacation

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear post-summer vacations the clutch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The pleas were mentioned before a three judges bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana stating that the delimitation is under process and hence there is urgency. Senior Advocate Shekhar Naphade while mentioning the matter before the top court said, "This is regarding the Article 370....delimitation process is underway and hence there is an urgency".

'Issue in bench composition'

The bench, however, stated that there is some issue regarding the constitution of the benches and hence it would be heard post the summer vacation, which is beginning in May last week. "The matter is to go to five judges bench. There is some issue these days with bench composition...Give us the details we will list it post vacations," the bench also comprising Justice Hima Kohli said.

Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits J-K into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.