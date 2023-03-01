SC Agrees To Hear Tamil Nadu Govt's Plea Challenging Madras HC's Nod To RSS March

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 1 agreed to hear on Friday, March 3, the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court which set aside conditions imposed by the single judge on the route march sought to be carried out by the Rashtriya Swamamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the march is scheduled to commence from March 5.

Earlier in February this year, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a route march in public places across Tamil Nadu to commemorate the 75th year of Independence -- the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar and Vijayadasami festival.

The Madras High Court on February 10 permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for a healthy democracy.

(With agency inputs)