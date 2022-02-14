SC Allows CBI To Probe Thanjavur Student Suicide; Issues Notice On Tamil Nadu DGP's Plea

In the latest development in the Thanjavur suicide case, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe, asking the agency to continue its inquiry into the death of the 17-year-old girl. The court's direction came in response to a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu against the January 31 order of the Madras High Court, that had transferred the case to the CBI.

The bench headed by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi urged the Tamil Nadu government to not make the case a 'prestige issue', and urged the CBI to continue its investigation into the suicide case. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the girl's father. The Class 12th student passed away on January 19, days after she drank poison alleging abuse by her hostel warden.

“Let the CBI probe go on,” the court said, underlining that it will not be appropriate for it to interject in the investigation of the central agency. “Please pass on evidence collected to CBI."

Meanwhile, the SC also issued a notice with regard to a plea in the Special Leave Petition on expunging certain remarks in the order of the Madurai Bench. "Issue notice returnable in three weeks. In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue," the bench said.

Forced conversion case in Tamil Nadu

A class 12th student attempted suicide on January 9 after alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K.Annamalai shared the video of the young girl from Ariyalur Pure Heart High School, alleging that the local police was attempting to snub the matter and change the course of the case. The High Court on January 31 had transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The accused warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act along with other IPC Sections for abetting suicide.

