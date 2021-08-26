SC & HC Matters Today: Right To Privacy, CBI Probe Into Iron Ore Smuggling To China & More

The Supreme Court and Delhi High Court on August 26 were hearing trials of a handful of relevant and significant matters. From directing the Centre to file a response for CBI probe into the alleged smuggling of iron ore to China, to the Delhi HC issuing notice on the inclusion of advocates in the definition of the word 'professional' under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSME), here's a summary of observation and advancement on different matters before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court:

SC asks the Centre to file a reply to PIL seeking CBI probe into 'iron ore smuggling'

The Centre has been directed to file its counter reply within two weeks in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma. The PIL seeks direction from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged duty evasion by the companies in allegedly 'smuggling' iron ore to China since 2015. A Division Bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and comprising of Justice Surya Kant questioned the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, to file his counter reply in the case.

In the petition before the Supreme Court, Sharma sought direction that the companies were allegedly prosecuted for allegedly evading export duty by declaring a wrong tariff code to export iron ore to Chinese entities. Sharma alleges that the export was carried out without paying 30 per cent of the export duty. Duty evasion by 61 companies; the Bench in January 2021 sought response of the Centre and companies including Essar Steel and Jindal Steel and Power.

Delhi HC seeks FSSAI's reply on spurious drinks allegedly being mislabelled and sold as 'ORS Solution'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to expeditiously pass necessary orders pertaining to the PIL seeking to restrain the sale and distribution of Johnson & Johnson's product, claiming that despite it being indicative of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) on the face of the product, the composition does not imbibe requisite ORS formulae. The plea further states that none of the drinks sold under the name 'ORSL' has requisite licenses under the Drug and Cosmetics Act. It poses a threat as Johnson and Johnson branded ORSL drinks are widely distributed in online medical stock and in-store pharmacies as well.

In the PIL filed by an Assistant Professor of JNU, the Bench was buttressed by the advocate appearing for the petitioner stating the ORS is administered to children, and thus the matter concerns public health.

Delhi HC directs Centre to reply to plea to consider lawyers as 'professionals' under MSME Act

On August 26, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the criteria to access the development and promotional schemes under the aegis of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 (MSME). The plea seeks to include advocates for accessing the welfare schemes under the said statutory provisions.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Bar Council of India to file a reply on the petition. The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 12. The petitioner has also sought to direct the respondent Department of Financial Services to develop banking products and schemes in consultation with the Bar Council of India for the welfare of Advocates. It further claimed that by virtue of the services provided by lawyers to clients, they ought to be considered under the definition of enterprise as given in the MSME Act.

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Bengali actress on tenable grounds of being 'entitled to Right to be Forgotten & Protection from Invasion of Privacy'

In a key development, the Delhi HC on August 26 said that the Right to Privacy includes the right to be forgotten and to be left alone. The Delhi HC directed various online platforms including YouTube to take down certain objectionable videos and audio clips of a Bengali actress.

Justice Asha Menon, in an interim order, said the actress is entitled to protection from invasion of her privacy by strangers and anonymous callers on account of such publication/streaming/transmission of the videos by the defendant platforms and other persons as they are having a clear and immediate impact on her reputation.

The Bengali actress has filed a suit seeking restraint on publication and streaming of her objectionable videos on various URLs, websites, mobile applications and online platforms including YouTube, portraying her in a manner that infringes her privacy.

“In the circumstances and in view of the fact that the plaintiff (actress) is entitled ‘to be left alone’ and ‘to be forgotten’, she is entitled to protection from invasion of her privacy by strangers and anonymous callers on account of such publication/streaming/transmission of the suit videos by the defendants,” Justice Asha Menon said.

The woman’s counsel claimed that she is a well-known actor, particularly in Bengali films, and had been approached by a production house for filming a web series. Furthermore, the counsel contended that on the promise made to the woman of giving her lead roles in web series, the plaintiff was lured into participating in a demonstration video, comprising explicit scenes.

The suit said that in December 2020, the woman came across the videos which had been uploaded by the producer on his YouTube channel and website and on her request, the producer removed the clips. However, without the woman’s consent, various websites have uploaded the videos and some of them also superimposed objectionable and obscene commentaries on them, it said.

As a consequence of such an action, she was constantly subjected to anonymous callers and insults and the videos have resulted in the loss of reputation as also great prejudice to her professional endeavours, the suit said.

The court directed the online platforms and others to remove or pull down till September 22, the videos, footage, audio clips and to stop uploading/ publishing/ streaming/ communicating to the public such videos on their web portals/ electronic/ digital platforms/mobile applications/online platforms, including YouTube channels as well as any mirror websites.

It also permitted the woman to communicate this order to the other electronic or digital platforms, if found publishing or streaming the videos.