SC Asks Centre To Hold Selection Panel Meet To Appoint CBI Director Before May 2

The top court of India on Monday orally remarked that "interim appointments of the Central Bureau of Investigation cannot go on." The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran was hearing a petition filed by NGO Common Cause that seeks the appointment of a regular director for the CBI.

NGO files plea in SC seeking ap on apointment of CBI director

The PIL opposes the appointment of Mr Praveen Sinha as an interim/ acting CBI Director, after the expiry of the term of the last incumbent viz. Mr Rishi Kumar Shukla on February 2, 2021. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan who appeared for the petitioner submitted that "there is no such provision for the appointment of an acting director," as he pointed that works of CBI are being affected because of the absence of a regular director.

They cannot bypass the CJI like this, says Bhushan on interim positions in CBI

Justice Rao in his response to Prashant Bhushan observed that "The in-charge arrangements for CBI director cannot go on. There is a point in what Mr Bhushan says." Replying to Bhushan's statements, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the senior-most person was appointed as the interim director of CBI. He then said that the meeting of the High Powered Committee comprising the PM, CJO, and Leader of Opposition has slated for May 2 in view of the ongoing elections and also the impending retirement of the incumbent CJI SA Bobde on April 23.

Solicitor General reacts to statements made by Advocate Bhushan

However, Bhushan responding to AG's statement asserted "They cannot bypass the CJI like this." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then launched an attack on the credentials of the petitioner and said "Unscrupulous public-spirited citizens are making accusations left, right and center against individuals and institutions. Your lordships' majesty is being taken for granted by the so-called PIL petitioners."



The bench ultimately concluded that it will hear the arguments next Friday, while AG Venugopal said that the reply to the petition will be filed soon. The plea filed before the apex court states that the appointment of a full-time Director as per the statutory law is necessary for upholding the rule of law and for enforcement of the rights of the citizens under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.