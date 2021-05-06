SC Asks Centre To Prep For 3rd COVID-19 Wave Pan-India; 'vaccinate Children, Increase O2'

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Central government to start preparing for the ‘inevitable’ third wave of COVID-19, saying that it is important to create a buffer stock of oxygen and other medical supplies to prevent panic among the public.

The top court asked the Centre to devise a pan-India approach and suggested that the distribution of oxygen could be reassessed from the audit before the third wave strikes the country.

“You [Centre] need to look at the issue of oxygen supply on a pan-India basis. There is a need to look at oxygen audit and also reassess the basis for oxygen reallocation,” said Justice Chandrachud.

The SC further noted that it is important to create a buffer stock to subside the panic, adding that the Centre’s formula to allocate oxygen to states needs a complete revamp.

“Prepare today to handle stage three of Coronavirus. Children may be affected during the third wave, ensure vaccination of children. Bolster your infrastructure to deal with the third wave, rope in NEET aspirants and nurses,” the apex told the Centre.

'Increase healthcare personnel'

The court asked the government to increase the number of healthcare personnel to meet the present and future challenges. It urged the Centre to examine the possibility of utilising the services of doctors who have completed MBBS and waiting to enrol for PG courses.

“Today we have 1.5 lakh doctors who have finished the medical course but waiting for the NEET exam. How do you tap them? 1.5 lakh doctors and 2.5 lakh nurses are sitting at home. They will be crucial for the third wave," Justice Chandrachud said.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was hearing the Centre’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order regarding the supply of oxygen to the national capital. The Centre told the court that it complied with its order and ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVIF-19 patients.

While staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central officials for non-compliance of direction, the SC had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had a significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).