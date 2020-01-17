SC Asks Centre To Take Call On Establishing Kendriya Vidyalayas In Every Tehsil

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Central government to take a call on the petition on establishing Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The petition had asked the government to establish Kendriya Vidyalayas in each tehsil, taluk, sub-division, circle or State Legislative Assembly across the country. The apex court in their hearing directed the Ministry of Finance as well as the Human Resource Development Ministry to get involved and make a decision regarding this matter.

"The Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Human Resource Development to take a decision in three months on plea seeking to open a Central school in each tehsil of the country and inclusion of the Indian Constitution in the syllabus of primary school," said Ashwini Upadhyay, who had filed the petition.

What the SC plea sought

The plea in the apex court asked the government at the Centre to check the possibility of establishing at least one Central school in every tehsil, taluka, subdivision, circle and vattam or each state Legislative Assembly throughout the country. It also sought directions for the Human Resource Ministry to provide standard textbooks having chapters on socialism, secularism, unity, and integrity of the nation, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, fundamental duties and the basic structure of the constitution. It asked the apex court to make these chapters compulsory for all students from class 1st to class 8th across the country.

OBC quota in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Last month the Human Resources Development Ministry had announced its proposal to implement the OBC quota in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas from the academic year 2020-21. It has been decided to reserve 27 percent of seats for students in these schools. The HRD Ministry assured that the admission guidelines for KVs and NVs will be reformed accordingly. There was no provision for OBC students under the reservation previously, even though SC/ST students were provisioned under the same.

