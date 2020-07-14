SC Asks Health Ministry For Guidelines; Says Can't Regulate COVID Treatment Cost

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot regulate the cost and asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to convene a meeting. This comes after the apex court observed the cost of COVID-19 treatment varies from state to state and further asked the Health Ministry to chair a meeting the petitioner and consider if some guidelines can be issued to states over the same.

A bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, said that the Supreme Court cannot regulate the cost of COVID-19 treatment. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Sachin Jain seeking appropriate orders and or directions to private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, under a fixed amount, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Appearing for several private hospitals, Advocate Harish Salve said that the states have their own models and added that the cost of the treatment cannot be the same across the country as it differs from state to state. Additonally, the central government submitted before the top court that it cannot direct the private hospitals on the matter.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally crosses 9-lakh mark; 5,71,460 people cured

Meanwhile, India's COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 9,06,752 including 3,11,565 active cases, 5,71,460 cured/discharged/migrated and 23,727 deaths.

READ: Bharat Biotech begins first phase of clinical trials for India's Covid vaccine 'Covaxin'

First Phase Of Clinical Trials For India's Covid Vaccine 'Covaxin'

In a significant development, India's much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine has entered the first phase of human clinical trials. Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company, is developing the vaccine in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Volunteers across the country are undergoing assessment for all health parameters such as liver functions and infections and to check if they have COVID-19 infections as trials cannot be done on COVID infected people or even asymptomatic patients. After the assessment, the subjects would be cleared for small doses of the vaccine. The locations for the testing include New Delhi, Patna, Chennai, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Rohtak, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam among others.

READ: India will cross 10 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases this week: Rahul Gandhi

READ: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh with 28,498 fresh cases; death toll climbs to 23,727

(With ANI inputs)