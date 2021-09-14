SC Asks NCLT, NCLAT To Strictly Adhere To IBC Timelines, Clear Pending Resolution Plans

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to closely follow the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) schedules and clear outstanding resolution plans within the 330-day timeframe. Excessive delays, according to a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, induce commercial uncertainty, a decline in the value of the corporate debtor, and render the bankruptcy procedure inefficient and expensive. It stated that if these delays become systemic and frequent, they will have an evident impact on the parties' commercial assessments during the negotiation.

"The thirty-second report of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' Standing Committee on Finance (2020-2021) on the 'Implementation of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code- Pitfalls and Solutions' represented a despondent state of affairs with regard to the pendency of applications before the Adjudicating Authority.

According to the court, excessive delays produce commercial uncertainty, a decline in the value of the corporate debtor, and make the bankruptcy procedure inefficient and costly. SC urged the NCLT and NCLAT to be aware of the impact of such delays on the insolvency resolution process, as well as the fact that adjournments limit the judicial process' efficacy. The NCLT and NCLAT should make every effort to comply with the IBC's timetables and clear pending resolution proposals as soon as possible, the court stated.

One of the key reasons for the failure of the insolvency regime in place prior to the IBC was the judicial delay. The Supreme Court stated that they cannot allow the current insolvency regime to suffer the same fate. The Supreme Court further stated that once the committee of creditors (CoC) files a resolution plan for stressed assets under the IBC, the resolution applicant cannot change or withdraw it.

The Supreme Court decided that once a CoC-approved Resolution Plan has been filed to the Adjudicating Authority, the existing insolvency structure in India does not allow for additional revisions or withdrawals at the request of the successful Resolution Applicant. The apex court's decision was based on a petition filed by Ebix Singapore PTE against Educomp Solutions' CoC, a debt-ridden digital education business. The NCLT had granted Ebix's request to withdraw its Resolution Plan submitted for Educomp Solutions after it was selected by 75.36 % of the CoC members under Section 60(5) of the IBC. This was challenged in the Supreme Court by a Singapore corporation.

"A Resolution Applicant, after obtaining the financial information of the Corporate Debtor through the informational utilities and perusing the IM, is assumed to have analyzed the risks in the business of the Corporate Debtor and submitted a considered proposal.”

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016 was signed into law by the President in May of 2016. In 2016, the IBC was introduced by the Central government in India. This was done to resolve claims concerning insolvent companies. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016 strives to protect small investors' interests. It also aims ar making the business process easier. There are 255 sections and 11 schedules in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The IBC was created in order to address the banking system's bad loan concerns.

