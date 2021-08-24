The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that the farmers cannot block road traffic during their protest against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a plea filed by a Noida resident who complained that she took two hours to reach her workplace in Delhi instead of 20 minutes due to the road blockade. She argued before the court that the roads were not cleared despite various directions passed by the SC.

The bench observed, "It is stated that the petitioner has some problem. The solution lies in the hands of the Union of India and State. If the protests are on, the traffic should not be stopped in any manner, so that to and fro for people is not disturbed."

During the hearing, Justice Kaul asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as to why the Centre is unable to find a solution to the impasse over the farm laws. While stressing that farmers have a right to protest, the SC made it clear that the traffic cannot be stopped. The matter will now come up for hearing on September 20.

The impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. The divide between the two sides further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property.

While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. This demand found resonance even in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.