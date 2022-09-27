SC Bench To Hear Pleas Challenging 2016 Demonetisation Of Rs 500, 1000 Notes On Sept 28

After over six years of wait, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 28, will hear pleas challenging the Government of India's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the pleas.

Demonetisation & its aftermath

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address announced ‘demonetisation’ to weed out black money from the country. In line with the same, he declared that high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will no longer be legal tender from midnight. PM Modi also announced the introduction of the new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000.

The Prime Minister said that the banks will be closed for the next two days to prepare for the changes brought in by demonetisation, like stocking the ATMs with the new currencies. Thereafter, citizens would be allowed to exchange their old currency notes through the banks and post offices, he added.

After the banks and post offices reopened, long and winding queues of angry and panicking customers formed outside to get the notes exchanged. The queues were mostly because the Reserve Bank of India, on the day demonetisation was announced, had a stock of around Rs 4.95 lakh crore of the new Rs 2,000 notes, but did not have a single new Rs 500 currency note, as per Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali.

Amid the inconvenience, a bunch of pleas were filed before the Supreme Court against the demonetisation, calling it 'unconstitutional'. In December 2016, the apex court ordered the formation of a five-judge Constitution Bench to test the constitutionality of the demonetisation notification and the legality of the implementation of the policy.