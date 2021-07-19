SC Closes Suo-moto Case On Kanwar Yatra After UP, Delhi Postpones Procession Amid COVID

After the cancellation of Kanwar Yatra by Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, the Supreme Court on Monday, closed the suo-moto cognizance it had taken in the matter. UP government has filed a new affidavit in the matter informing SC that the Kanwar Sanghs (unions) have postponed the Yatra after dialogue with Cm Yogi Adityanath. Neighbouring states like Delhi and Uttarakhand too have cancelled the Yatra after Supreme Court's warning to UP.

SC closes suo-moto case on Kanwar Yatra

On Friday, Centre maintained that the Kanwar Yatra must be held only at state-levels, barring movement of Kanwariyas for bringing "Gangajal‟ from Haridwar to the Shiv temples of their choice. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government batted for a symbolic 'Kanwar Yatra', mandating full vaccination for those undertaking the yatra physically. The Supreme Court bench led by Justice RF Nariman took suo-moto cognizance of the issue amid looming third COVID wave fears.

In its affidavit, Centre has stated that Kanwar Yatra must be held only at state-levels, barring movement of Kanwariyas for bringing "Gangajal‟ from Haridwar to the Shiv temples of their choice. "However, considering the age-old customs, state governments must develop a system to make holy "Gangajal‟ available through tankers which should be available at an identified locations so that nearby devotees can collect such "Gangajal‟ and do 'Abhishek' at their nearest Shiv temples. States/UTs have further been advised to monitor the situation at the district level and to take necessary action for imposing or allowing restrictions based on their assessment of the COVID-19 situation," read Centre's affidavit.

Similarly, the UP government in its affidavit stated that it wanted a symbolic yatra with minimum people and strict COVID protocols. Uttarakhand has already cancelled 'Kanwar Yatra', sealed Haridwar and mandated 14-day quarantine for out-of-state 'Kanwariyas'. Maintaining that UP government can't conduct such a 'yatra', the Supreme Court told UP government to reconsider its decision to hold such a yatra physically at all.

Confusion over Kanwar Yatra

The fortnight-long yatra which is set to commence on July 25 witnesses a large gathering of pilgrims from multiple states who head to Haridwar and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Feared to be a potential superspreader event amid the impending third wave of the novel coronavirus, the Kanwar Yatra has come under the scanner. Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has emphasised that COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks will be followed during the Kanwar Yatra.

However, the Uttarakhand branch of the Indian Medical Association wrote to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 9 urging him not to allow the pilgrimage. This came amid reports that the Dhami administration was revisiting its stance after Yogi Adityanath spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart. Later, Dhami asserted, "God will not desire that someone should lose their life. Even he will not like it. Our first priority is to save the lives of people".

