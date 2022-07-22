SC Closes Vikas Dubey Case, Directs UP Govt To Act On Recommendations Of Inquiry Panel

In a key development on Friday, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana closed the case pertaining to the death of gangster Vikas Dubey in a police encounter. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Uttar Pradesh government has accepted the recommendations of the inquiry report submitted by the three-member judicial commission. Headed by retired apex court judge BS Chauhan, the panel approved by the SC on July 22, 2020, also comprised retired UP DGP KL Gupta and Agarwal.

Moreover, Queen's counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve told the SC, "There should be closure to this case. The report was tabled in the assembly. It is in the public domain now". Thereafter, the apex court directed the Yogi Adityanath-led government to take appropriate action on the recommendations of the inquiry commission. Moreover, it ordered that the report be put in the public domain and uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

The Vikas Dubey encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2, 2020. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well.

While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on the morning of July 9, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team. On July 10, 2020, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman.

Inquiry panel's recommendations

On August 19, then UP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the inquiry panel's report on the floor of the state Assembly. Accepting the police's 'self-defence' argument, the BS Chauhan-led commission stated that the injuries suffered by the policemen could not have been fabricated or self-inflicted. Moreover, it added that an accident caused “momentary unconsciousness” to some of the police personnel sitting in the vehicle along with the gangster allowing him to escape.

At the same time, the panel recommended that disciplinary action should be initiated against errant public servants who allegedly colluded with Dubey. Highlighting his clout, it claimed that any person who complained against him or his associates would be humiliated by the police. Moreover, it asserted that the investigation in all the cases involving him was anything but impartial citing that the gangster got bail very quickly and that the government advocates never challenged it.