In a key development on Friday, the vacation bench of the Supreme Court refused to entertain the petition filed by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She had moved the SC seeking the transfer of all FIRs filed against her in many states over her controversial remark. During the hearing, the SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on Sharma and accused her of threatening the security of the country. Observing that her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire", it held her outburst responsible for the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Justice Kant remarked, "She (Nupur Sharma) has threat or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country". Appearing for her, senior advocate Maninder Singh informed the court that she had already issued an apology and withdrawn her remarks. However, the court highlighted that she withdrew her comment "conditionally" and stressed that she should have gone to TV and apologised to the entire country.

At this juncture, the SC also came down heavily on TV anchor who hosted the debate in which the suspended BJP leader made the controversial remarks. It questioned, "What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda"? When Singh mentioned that she had merely responded to the question of the anchor, the apex court retorted, "There should have been a case against the host then". But the lawyer pointed out that a debater had said that the Shivling is the fountain and not the anchor

While Singh tried to argue that multiple FIRs on the same incident cannot be registered, the SC emphasised that special treatment cannot be given to a political spokesperson who is making statements on television and ignites emotions across the country. The bench also questioned the inaction of the Delhi Police despite multiple FIRs being lodged against Sharma. When the suspended BJP leader's lawyer affirmed that she is joining the probe and not running away, the SC noted, "There must have been a red carpet for you".

Further, the apex court averred, "When you (Sharma) register an FIR against someone then they are arrested but not you. This shows your clout". After it asked her to approach the respective High Courts for relief, her lawyer withdrew the petition.

BJP denounces insult of religious personalities

Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks triggered outrage with several countries such as Qatar, Iran, Kuwait, and Pakistan summoning the Indian envoys to register their strong protest. Moreover, violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 when some miscreants tried to forcefully shut shops to protest against the purported comments. Multiple political leaders including AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi have demanded the immediate arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson. Earlier, BJP strongly denounced the insult of any religious personalities of any religion and clarified that it doesn't promote such people.