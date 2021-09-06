SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Directions To Govt To Take Steps To Curb COVID-19

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the government to take effective steps for curbing the second wave of COVID-19. The SC refused to take up the petition filed by one KK Ramesh, through his lawyer, C R Jaya Sukin in April 2021. Through the petition, the pleader sought directions of the court to both Central and state governments regarding efficient actions against the coronavirus spread.

Hearing the case, the apex court pointed out that the court already issued a series of directions in the Suo-Motu Cognisance matter. "We are not going to interfere with the petition. The Supreme Court is already seized of the matter and had issued a slew of directions in the Suo-Motu Cognisance (SMC) matter. Moreover, the reliefs sought in the petition by the petitioner, are broad in nature. So thereby, the interference of this court is not required. The matter is disposed of," the three-judge bench said.

The petitioner was filed before the court in April 2021 seeking effective action to be taken in curbing the second wave on a war footing. According to ANI, the petition filed before the court said, "To instruct the authorities concerned to keep important medicines such as oxygen, ventilator, blood for COVID-19, in the 2nd wave attack and important life-saving days and mysterious fever and monitor the patients at all time."

The petition also sought direction from the appropriate authorities concerned to impose heavy fines for violation of COVID safety norms like social distancing and the use of masks. The petition also asked the court to look at the possibilities of increasing the coronavirus research centres in the country. The pleader further requested continued lockdown and proper action over the already set norms.

Plea filed in SC challenging compulsory administration of COVID vaccines

An affidavit was filed before the Supreme Court last week challenging the administration of COVID-19 vaccines under coercive directives by state governments. The affidavit highlighted the matter as a concern of public health since vaccines available in the supply chain do not guarantee absolute efficacy against SARS-COV-2 and its transmission. The plea states that since the introduced COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent the transmission of the disease, therefore discrimination against the unvaccinated individuals by denying them access to services or means to earn a livelihood is 'arbitrary, unconstitutional and discriminatory'. The petitioner sought directions against coercive mandate issued by various state governments for immunisation against COVID-19. The plea comes at a time when the governments are working to fully vaccinate the population in order to avoid an increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in India.

IMAGE: PTI/ SHUTTERSTOCK