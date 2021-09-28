SC Declines To Hear Pleas On COVID Vaccine & Facility For Non-COVID Patients

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain two pleas seeking directions to provide adequate medical facilities to non-COVID-19 patients along with registration for the Coronavirus vaccine by a toll-free number. The first plea claimed that the non-COVID patients are struggling for medical care in hospitals, while the second said that the COWIN app facility isn't enough for vaccine registration. The Apex Court dismissed both.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud declined to entertain the pleas and said that petitions have become infructuous due to changed circumstances. Disposing of the plea seeking directions for a toll-free number to book COVID vaccination, the Bench said that the COWIN app was sufficient. It also said that the government is even providing a walk-in registration if needed for vaccination.

“The plea has become infructuous by subsequent developments that have taken place and as a matter of policy walk-in registration is provided,” the Bench said.

The Court also disposed of another plea that sought direction from the Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all states and union territories to provide better facilities for non-COVID patients. The plea filed by advocate GS Mani claimed that such patients were in a hapless situation due to a lack of adequate facilities. The plea went on to say that non-COVID patients with heart or kidney diseases, pregnant women, HIV, hepatitis haemophilia, thalassemia should be given proper medical admission and facilities. The court dismissed the plea too.

PIL Petitioners 'must do homework,' says SC

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that those filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) must do their homework and one must bear in mind they cannot ask for everything under the sun in a PIL. Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna, while dismissing a petition seeking directions on the implementation of the National Health Policy-2017, said the burden to show shortcoming in a matter of policy is on the PIL petitioner.

The Bench refused to entertain the aforementioned PIL which contained multiple other prayers including the livelihood of the dependants of Coronavirus victims and asked the petitioner to file a fresh batch of pleas backed by examples, collated data. According to the Top Court, a PIL should be backed with relevant data, indicated critical areas and collated examples. The Court also commented that the “petitioner cannot just leave everything to the court or the State.”

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/ Shutterstock)