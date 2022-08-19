SC Denies To Stay HC Order Allowing EPS Possession Of AIADMK HQ, Issues Notice On OPS Plea

Edappadi Palaniswami got a breather as the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Madras High Court order allowing him to take possession of AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. It was locked and sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer on July 11 when clashes took place between the EPS and O Panneerselvam factions. While both leaders approached the Madras HC against this action, it directed the RDO to hand over the keys of the AIADMK headquarters to EPS. In its order dated July 20, the HC also ordered the police to provide necessary protection to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Thereafter, OPS challenged the HC order before the apex court. Appearing for him, senior advocate Shekhar Naphade argued that his client continues to be the Coordinator of AIADMK and thus, deserves access to the headquarters. Finally, an SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar issued notice on this plea and sought a response from the RDO and the EPS faction of AIADMK.

Supreme Court today refused to stay the Madras High Court’s order which entitled the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to take over possession of the party headquarters in Chennai. — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Madras HC restores dual leadership of AIADMK

The leadership struggle in AIADMK came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. On July 11, Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. A long-time member of AIADMK, EPS was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016, and 2021 and also served a year-long stint in the Lok Sabha.

Besides being the CM of Tamil Nadu from 2017 to 2021, he has served the party in various capacities including that of Headquarters Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Propaganda Secretary. However, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of EPS' arch-rival O Panneerselvam restoring the dual leadership in the party. O Panneerselvam had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary.

A bench of Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras HC also directed that a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council will be conducted. On July 29, an SC bench headed by CJI NV Ramana asked the High Court to decide the matter afresh in three weeks. After this latest HC verdict, OPS has been reinstated as the AIADMK Coordinator while EPS will be the Joint Coordinator.