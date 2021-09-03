SC Directs Amrapali Homebuyers To Pay All Dues In Time To Get Flats On Assured Deadline

On Friday, Supreme Court directed all Amrapali flat buyers to pay all their dues by October 15 to receive their flats on the fixed deadline. The court directed the prospective home buyers of flat units, in Noida and Greater Noida, to ensure paying their dues at the earliest so as to receive the flats on time, as planned earlier. The Apex Court further added that, on the inability of the buyer to pay its dues, as per the accorded payment plan, the buyer's entitlement to the concerned flat may be cancelled.

SC directs Amrapali home buyers to pay all dues, to get flats on an assured deadline

The matter of Amrapali homeowners acquiring their apartments in an appropriate timeframe was being heard by the Apex Court panel led by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit. The ANI report says, according to NBCC, if Rs 200 crores are made available to construct the unfinished project of the Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida, the delivery of 2,000-2,500 flats can be assured by December 2021.

Lawyer M L Lahoty, appearing for many homebuyers, submitted to the SC that if Rs 200 crores are made available to construct the unfinished projects in Noida and Greater Noida, this amount can be transferred and ensure the delivery of 2,000- 2,500 flats. A consortium of six banks has been formed which are expected to begin funding the projects within the next month, according to lawyer Lahoty, as reported by the news agency.

However, the court had ordered "all home buyers, especially those who have bought 2000-2500 unit range, to make payment by October 15; and the remaining 5 per cent must pay all outstanding debts in full or their right to the apartments may be revoked."

Earlier, in another judgement in June, on the Amrapali case, the Supreme Court rejected handing over the project to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and directed La Residential Company to construct and directed the group to complete the construction of 632 flat units. Stating that certain directions are needed to secure the amounts, the Apex Court said that the company is entitled to continue construction. "632 flats will be allowed to be sold by the company at a fair price provided that all the documents (of the company) are countersigned by the receiver, appointed by the SC," it added.

"All sale deeds to be signed by the Court Receiver. The amount would be deposited in name of the Court Receiver. Advances, if any, be given by the Receiver for the construction of these 632 Flats. Difference between Sale and Expenditure be deposited with Court Receiver," the Apex Court said in its order.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)