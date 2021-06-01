SC Directs Centre To Share Details Of PM-CARES Scheme For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Government of India to put forward details about the recently announced scheme to protect COVID orphaned children under PM-CARES Fund. The apex court asked the Central Government to file a response on the implementation of the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier announced that children who have lost both or either of their parents to COVID and are now left orphaned will be supported by the Indian government under the PM- CARES for Children Scheme. He promised that a monthly expense along with a fixed amount of Rs. 10 lakh will be given out to such children. The Prime Minister also extended educational help to the orphaned children and promised that their lives will not stoop into darkness.

Supreme Court's appeal to the Government

Headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also Justice Anirudha Bose, a two-judge vacation bench of the Apex Court on Tuesday heard an application on a suo motu matter regarding the prevention of COVID-19 child care institutions across India. The court sought details of the scheme and asked for its implementation program.

The Apex Court also informed that Gaurav Agarwal, Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) is being appointed by the apex to coordinate with the ten states. The Court further mentioned that all the 10 states need to appoint a nodal officer who would report to Gaurav Agarwal about the necessary information of the orphans and discuss the problems faced during the course of identification. The 10 states who are asked to coordinate with Amicus Curiae are- Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

NCPR files affidavit to the SC

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also filed an affidavit to the Apex Court marking 9,246 children that have either lost one or the other parent to the virus. Swarupama Chaturvedi, NCPCR lawyer has informed the court that all the states have not provided the required information about the COVID orphaned children.

(Source- ANI)