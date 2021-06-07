SC Directs Haryana Govt Notice To Remove Illegal Constructions In Aravali Forest

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Haryana Government and other concerned authorities to remove around 10,000 illegally constructed houses from Khori village in Haryana's Aravali forest area. A division bench of the high court presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, issued an order directing the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, Haryana, and the concerned police (Faridabad) to ensure the eviction order of it, within six weeks.

The apex court has refused to put a hold on the eviction notice.

"Land grabbers can't take refuge of rule of law," instructed Supreme Court.

The decision was taken as the top court was hearing a plea seeking a stay on demolition of the houses. A writ petition was filed before the Supreme Court that claimed Municipal Corporation of Faridabad of allegedly demolishing around 1,700 slums without following law procedure. The petition was filed under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution challenging the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran Rehabilitation Policy.

The Supreme Court opined that petitioners are obligated to carry out the eviction process as per the directions given by the High Court.

"In our opinion, the petitioners are bound by the directions given by the High Court and the Supreme Court in its order of February 2020 and April 2021," the Top Court said in its order today.

The Supreme Court has fixed the matter for further hearing till July 27 while adding that there cannot be any 'compromise with the forest land'.

The state authorities are additionally directed to provide Municipal Corporation Faridabad with necessary logistical support to fulfil the eviction order and clear encroachments on forest land.

Plea against the construction

Earlier in 2018, the Punjab and Haryana Court had submitted a notice to the Centre after a petition seeking a ban of construction was issued to the court. The petition mentioned banning the construction activity in Aravali to safeguard the forest area. Later in February 2020, the High Court had strictly asked the state government to ensure no construction or construction-related activity takes place in the entire area of the Aravalli hills area. Later, in March 2021 40 farmhouse owners were served notices for allegedly building illegal properties on Aravalli forest land.

(Inputs from ANI)