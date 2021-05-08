SC Directs Jail Decongestion Amid COVID; 2020 Guidelines, Releases, Fewer Arrests On Cards

In a key development on Saturday, the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions to decongest prisons as India is battling the second wave of COVID-19. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Surya Kant was hearing the matter pertaining to the contagion of the novel coronavirus in prisons. Most importantly, all prisoners who were released pursuant to the apex court's order dated March 23, 2020, by imposing appropriate conditions shall be immediately released again.

This assumes significance as 90% of the prisoners who were released last year either on interim bail or parole on the recommendations of the High-Powered Committees constituted by the states returned back to jails in February and March 2021. Moreover, the High-Powered Committees will also consider the release of other prisoners by adopting the guidelines followed by them in 2020. Some of the states who did not constitute the High-Powered Committees have been directed to do so immediately.

Those inmates who were granted parole after the SC's previous order shall be released on parole for a period of 90 days. States should publish the prison occupancy data and all decisions of the High-Powered Committees on the website. In another important step, the bench mandated that the authorities will not arrest any person in contravention of the guidelines laid down by the court in Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar.

Here are the guidelines as per Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar:

Observing that India has more than 4 lakh prison inmates, the SC bench asserted that some of the prisons are housing inmates beyond the optimal capacity. It maintained that decongestion is a matter of right to life of both the jail inmates and the police personnel working there. The apex court stressed the need to effectively calibrate concerns of the criminal justice system, health hazards and rights of the accused amid the COVID-19 pandemic