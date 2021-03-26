SC Directs Punjab Govt To Hand Over Mukhtar Ansari's Custody To UP Police Within 2 Weeks

In a key development, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to hand over the custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to the Uttar Pradesh Police. He will be transferred from Punjab's Ropar Jail to the Banda Jail in UP where he will be extended the requisite medical facilities. A division bench of the apex court comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy had reserved its order on March 4 after hearing a writ petition filed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The BSP MLA was lodged in a UP jail as an undertrial when the Punjab Police obtained a production warrant against him on a complaint of extortion and criminal intimidation and brought him to Punjab. Meanwhile, the court also dismissed Ansari's plea to transfer the criminal cases out of UP. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Dushyant Dave and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the state of UP, the state of Punjab and Ansari. After merging his party Quami Ekta Dal with BSP, Ansari won in the 2017 UP Assembly election on a ticket of the Mayawati-led party.

Details of the hearing

In its petition, UP claimed that the Punjab government was shielding him in Ropar jail on fake medical grounds. However, the Punjab authorities and Ansari opposed the plea citing that the state government cannot invoke Article 32 of the Constitution. Moreover, the Mau MLA claimed that he apprehended a threat to his life in UP. During the hearing, the Solicitor General submitted that Ansari was operating his business from the jail in Punjab. Mentioning that the FIR which led to the legislator's arrest by Punjab Police did not name him specifically, Mehta also contended that the BSP politician was handed over by Banda Jail Superintendent without a direction from the magistrate.

Casting aspersions on the veracity of health issues cited by Ansari, he lamented that the Punjab government is vociferously defending and supporting a "terrorist". He added, "State says that Ansari is suffering from depression. And he says he belongs to a family of freedom fighter. He is a gangster. He is arrested and does not file bail application because he is happy to be in jail of Punjab". Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa asserted that his government will abide by the SC order. At the same time, he added that the Punjab Home Department wanted to hold him in the state for investigation.