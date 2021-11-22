SC Directs West Bengal Speaker To Expeditiously Decide On Mukul Roy's Disqualification

On Monday, the Supreme Court bench comprising L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli asked the West Bengal Speaker to expeditiously decide the plea seeking the disqualification of BJP-turned-TMC leader Mukul Roy. Earlier on September 28, the Calcutta High Court had directed Speaker Biman Banerjee to take a call by October 7. Observing that there is a tendency among Assembly Speakers to delay adjudicating disqualification petitions, the SC bench indicated that a decision on Roy should be taken by the third week of January 2022.

Adjourning the matter to January, it observed, "We hope that the Speaker proceeds with the matter on December 21, 2021, and decides the same in accordance with law". While Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moved the court seeking Mukul Roy’s disqualification as an MLA under the anti-defection law, BJP MLA Ambika Ray sought the removal of Roy as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. The saffron party highlighted that Roy defected to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on June 11 without officially resigning from BJP or as the MLA of the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

An accused in the Narada sting operation case, Mukul Roy had resigned from TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later. Subsequently, he was made the national vice-president of the BJP in September 2020. While he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijpur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA. On May 2, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

After Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped Mukul Roy to the Leader of the Opposition's post, speculation about the latter's political future started doing the rounds. Thereafter, Roy's son stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC on June 11 in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew.

"Mukul Roy has come back to his own party. TMC has come back consecutively 3rd time with people's mandate. Mukul Roy's decision to come back is a very good decision. He was not well in BJP, it is good for him to come back to the party," the TMC supremo said on the occasion.

Image: PTI