SC Dismisses Andhra CM's Complaint Against Justice NV Ramana After 'due Consideration'

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court revealed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's complaint against Justice NV Ramana has been dismissed. This announcement came on a day when CJI SA Bobde recommended the second most senior judge's name to be the next Chief Justice of India. A statement issued by the apex court stated that the case was dealt with under the in-house procedure after which no merit was found in the allegations.

It added, "It be noted that all the matters dealt with under the In-House Procedure being strictly confidential in nature, are not liable to be made public". Justice Ramana who will take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 was born in an agricultural family in Ponnavaram village, Andhra Pradesh in 1957. While he was appointed as a permanent judge of the AP High Court on June 27, 2000, he was elevated as the Delhi HC Chief Justice and an SC judge on September 2, 2013, and February 17, 2014, respectively.

AP CM's explosive allegations

Addressing a press briefing on October 10, 2020, AP CM's Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam distributed copies of Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to CJI Bobde. In the letter dated October 6, the CM accused Justice Ramana of influencing the sittings of the AP High Court and acting in the interests of the Telugu Desam Party. According to him, a preliminary investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed that two daughters of the aforesaid SC judge, his close associates and relatives are beneficiaries of "questionable land transactions" in Amaravati.

Claiming that some of these transactions were routed through Dammalapati Srinivas- the then Additional Advocate General of AP, he highlighted that the latter is closely associated with Justice Ramana and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Stressing that the proximity between him and Naidu is "well-known", the YSRCP president cited the "evidence" put on record by retired SC judge Jasti Chelameswar'. To buttress his claim further, he mentioned that Justice Ramana served as Additional Advocate General in the past during the tenure of the TDP government. Accusing the state judiciary of harbouring a bias towards TDP, the AP Chief Minister urged the CJI to initiate proper steps for ensuring that the neutrality of the judiciary is maintained.

