SC Dismisses Challenge To One Rank One Pension Scheme: 'No Constitutional Infirmity'

Upholding the legal validity of the One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said that it found no legal mandate that pensioners who hold the same rank must be given the same pension. The SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath refused the challenge to the OROP scheme stating 'We find no constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle adopted'. The SC has directed that the re-fixation exercise be carried out from July 2019 and that the arrears be paid within a period of 3 months.

SC: 'No constitutional infirmity in OROP'

"No legal mandate that pensioners who hold the same rank must be given the same pension. We find no constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle adopted," pronounced Justice Chandrachud. The SC has refused the challenge to Centre's 2015 notification on OROP by the 'Indian Ex-Service Movement'.

He added, "The government has taken a policy decision which lies within the ambit of policymaking powers of the Government. The OROP definition as argued by the petitioner, is not found to be arbitrary by this Court. We direct that the refixation exercise shall be carried out from July 1, 2019. The arrears shall be paid within a period of 3 months".

The Indian Ex-service movement had challenged the Centre's OROP notification stating it had adopted a modified definition of the expression under which the gap between the rates of pension of current and past pensioners were to be bridged at periodic intervals, as per reports. They also sought annual revision of pension under OROP based on 2014 salary of ex-servicemen. The plea also claimed that 'different pensions (were given) for same rank depending on when the person retired'.

What is OROP?

Fulfilling a four-decade-old demand, in 2018, then-Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar announced the One Rank One Pension scheme - a uniform pension to Armed Forces personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service. As per the scheme, the benefit will be with effect to 1 July 2014 and arrears will be paid in four half-yearly installments. All Army widows will be paid arrears in one installment and OROP will be fixed on the basis of the 2013 calendar year.

The scheme also stated that pensions will be re-fixed for all pensioners retiring in the same rank and with the same length of service as the average of the pension in 2013. But those drawing pensions above the average will be protected. Voluntary retirements will not be covered under OROP and pension would be re-fixed every 5 years.