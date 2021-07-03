SC Dismisses Doctor's Plea Seeking Trial Of Ayurveda Based Medicine To Treat COVID-19

The Supreme Court on July 3 dismissed a plea by a doctor seeking trials for his Ayurveda-based medicine for treating COVID-19. The doctor sought permission from the Centre and Ayush Ministry which was dismissed by a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud. SC stated that the directions sought in the petition relate to a policy issue in the "area of public health", according to PTI reports.

'The court is not in a position to assess the claim of the petitioner in regard to the efficacy of the Ayurveda-based remedy which he claims to have developed for the treatment of COVID-19. We, therefore, decline to entertain the petition,” the bench comprising Justices R S Reddy and SR Bhat said in its order dated June 28. The petition was accordingly dismissed by the Supreme Court bench.

The doctor, a medical practitioner working as a consultant (pathology) at a hospital in Ghaziabad, said that he had successfully prepared a potential medicine to ward off the ill effects of COVID in July 2020. The plea also mentioned the inexpensive treatment and full efficacy in all the cases where the medicine had been administered.

The plea stated ' Being a doctor, the petitioner himself is aware of the cost of losing even a single human life. The petitioner has tested his medicine on various patients of COVID-19 and has received the desired result within a span of just two three days,". Adding to this, it also mentioned how the practitioner asked several authorities to consider his treatment to which he never got a positive reply or serious deliberation.

What all vaccines are currently available for inoculation in the country?

India initially approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India( SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin. Since then, India's vaccination drive has been joined by Sputnik V, Moderna. The government aims to inoculate all its citizens by the end of the year amid concerns of an impending third wave later this year. Vaccine hesitancy and shortages among other reasons have caused the slow pace of the country's vaccination programme.

(Inputs from PTI)