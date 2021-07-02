SC Dismisses Plea Against VK Singh; Opines 'If Minister Not Good, PM Will Take Care'

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea, which alleged that union minister General V K Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India's official position on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Dismissing the plea, a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy opined that 'if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can't do anything'.

SC Dismisses plea seeking action against Union Minister, says 'Court can't do anything'

At the outset, the bench said, "If you don't like a statement by a minister then does it mean you will file a petition and ask him to be removed. If a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care. Courts can't do anything". Addressing the petitioner, the court further said, "It appears you are a scientist, then you must use your energies to do something for the country. We are dismissing it (the plea)."

The plea had sought a direction to the Centre to "declare that Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh committed a breach of his oath" by his alleged remarks on India's position on the border row with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

VK Singh's remark on LAC

Speaking to the media in February 2021, General VK Singh was quoted by a media publication as saying, "None of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. We don’t announce it. Chinese media does not cover it… Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times, as per our perception".

The statement had got a response by China, which claimed that the former Army Chief’s remark was an “unwitting confession” of “frequent acts of trespass”.

After which, Singh had come forward to issue a clarification. Calling it a "malicious distortion" of his remarks, he had asserted that it has given China a platform to cover its own aggression and shift the blame on India.

