SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Madras HC's Order On Pantanjali's 'Coronil' Trademark Row

Two weeks after Madras High Court slapped a fine on Patanjali Ayurveda over a trademark row, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed a plea challenging the division bench order by the HC. This comes after the division bench stayed the single bench direction restraining Baba Ramdev's Patanjali from using the trademark 'Coronil.' A bench of CJI SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanium allowed the petitioner - Arudra Engineers - to withdraw the plea with the liberty to pursue the case in Madras HC.

"If we prevent the use of word 'Coronil' on the ground that there is some pesticide on its name, it will be terrible for the first product," CJI Bobde said.

According to Arudra Engineering Private Limited, which is into manufacturing chemicals and sanitisers to clean heavy machinery and containment units, it has registered 'Coronil-213 SPL' and 'Coronil-92B' in 1993 and has been diligently renewing the trademark since then. "Currently, our right over the trademark is valid till 2027," the company said. Claiming that its products with the trademark have a global presence, the company claimed that its clients include BHEL and Indian Oil.

Madras HC lambasts Patanjali

Pronouncing its judgement, the Madras HC had come down heavily at Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved for trying to make a profit by exploiting Coronavirus fear among people. The High Court had directed Patanjali to pay Rs 5 lakh each to the Adyar Cancer Institute and Government Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital in Chennai. The court had restrained the company from using the trademark 'Çoronil' after Chennai-based company Arudra Engineering Private Limited claimed that it owned the trademark since 1993.

"The defendants (Patanjali Ayurveda and Divya Yog Mandir Trust) have repeatedly projected that they are 10,000 crores company. However, they are still chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for Coronavirus, when actually their 'Coronil Tablet' is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever," Justice CV Karthikeyan had remarked in his judgement.

