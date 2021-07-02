SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Action Against Union Min VK Singh Over 'distorted' LAC Remark

On Friday, an SC bench dismissed a petition seeking action Union Minister General VK Singh (retd.) for his comments on the faceoff with China at the LAC. Speaking to the media in Madurai on February 7, Singh was quoted by a news publication as saying, "None of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. We don’t announce it. Chinese media does not cover it… Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times, as per our perception".

As per petitioner Chandrasekaran Ramaswamy, this comment was in breach of his oath as a Minister besides trying to incite hatred, contempt, or disaffection against the nation. Maintaining that authorities do not spare ordinary citizens for "anti-national" offences, he affirmed that the former Indian Army chief should not be accorded any special treatment. During the hearing, CJI NV Ramana stated, "If you don't like a statement by a Minister will you file a plea and ask him to be removed?" He added, "If he is not good, the Prime Minister will look into it".

It is pertinent to note that the MoS Road Transport and Highways said that his statement had been distorted. Singh stated that both countries continue to have different perceptions about the borders along the LAC. Terming China's refusal to settle the border dispute as a "bullying tactic", he reiterated that any aggression by the People's Liberation Army would be responded to with "equal or greater level" akin to the Galwan clash. According to him, the "malicious distortion" of his remarks had given China a platform to cover its own aggression and shift the blame on India.

What is the LAC faceoff?

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso.