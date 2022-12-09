SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Details Of Collegium Meet; 'Consultation Process Not Completed'

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj's petition seeking details of the Collegium's meeting held on December 12, 2018. She had challenged the Delhi High Court's verdict which dismissed her plea against the Central Information Commission's order rejecting an RTI appeal seeking the agenda of the aforesaid SC Collegium's meeting. The petitioner highlighted that Justice (retd.) Madan Lokur gave an interview on January 23, 2019, expressing his disappointment that the Collegium resolution of December 12, 2018, was not uploaded on the SC website.

Justice Lokur who retired on December 30, 2018, was part of this meeting which reportedly discussed two names for the elevation to the SC which were subsequently reconsidered by the reconstituted Collegium in January 2019. A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar held that the plea deserves to be dismissed as it has no substance. While noting that Bhardwaj cited a 2017 resolution wherein it was decided to upload the decisions of the Collegium on the SC website, it stressed that the details of the Collegium meeting dated December 12, 2018, need not be disclosed as no final decision was taken by the members.

The SC ruled, "As per resolution dated 3.10.2017, only the resolution with the final decision is required to be uploaded on the SC website. So far as the reliance placed on some news articles published in the media in which one of the former SCC members is considered, we do not want to comment on the same". It also referred to the Collegium resolution dated January 10, 2019, which specifically mentioned that certain decisions were taken in the 12th December meeting but the consultation process was not completed.

The Collegium resolution dated January 10, 2019, read, "The then Collegium on 12th December, 2018 took certain decisions. However, the required consultation could not be undertaken and completed as the winter vacation of the Court intervened. By the time the Court reopened, the composition of the Collegium underwent a change. After extensive deliberations on 5th/6th January, 2019, the newly constituted Collegium deemed it appropriate to have a fresh look at the matter and also to consider the proposals in the light of the additional material that became available."

What is the Collegium system?

Evolved through a number of judgments of the Supreme Court referred to as the 'Judges Cases', the Collegium system is a method of appointing and transferring High Court and SC judges. While the SC Collegium is headed by the Chief Justice of India and comprises 4 seniormost judges, the HC Collegium is headed by the Chief Justice and two seniormost judges. For the elevation of judicial officers and advocates to the HC, the HC Collegium recommends names but they need to be cleared by the SC Collegium before being forwarded to the Union government.

In case of the transfer of HC judges, the appointment of Chief Justices and judges of the apex court, the SC Collegium recommends names that are sent to the Centre. While the Centre can raise objections to the choices, it is bound to appoint them if the SC Collegium reiterates the names. However, concerns have been raised over the opaque selection process and the delay in the appointment of judges by the Centre.