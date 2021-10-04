SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Modification On Order To Raze The Two 40-storey Towers In Noida

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea from Supertech Ltd seeking modification on its August 31 order directing the demolition of the two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida. The court declined Supertech's proposal to demolish only one of the two towers. The Apex Court had ordered the demolition after it found around 1,000 flats in the buildings were done in violation of the rules.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna refused to modify its order to demolish the towers as suggested by Supertech. The court said that granting a modification in its order would be a relief that stood opposing to its judgement. The bench also informed that review pleas filed under ‘miscellaneous applications’ or applications for clarifications cannot be accepted. The court dismissed the plea after stating that there is no substance in it. Supertech Ltd filed the petition seeking a modification or a stay on the court’s earlier order.

SC orders demolition of Supertech Ltd towers

In reference to a plea of realty major Supertech Ltd Ltd against the order of Allahabad High Court, Supreme Court on August 31 had ordered the demolition of two 40-floor towers built by real estate company Supertech Ltd in one of its housing projects in Noida. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that construction was a result of the collusion between the officials of the Noida authority and Supertech.

The verdict stated, the construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats in Supertech Ltd Emerald Court in Noida was done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech Ltd at its own cost. And, all flat owners in the twin towers in Noida are to be reimbursed along with 12 per cent interest.

However, Supertech Ltd had defended their side and claimed that there was no illegality over the construction of twin towers. The builders claimed that they lost the case before the high court on two factors, distance criteria and not taking consent of home buyers before constructing those towers. The Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association had filed the case before the high court challenging the construction of the twin towers.

(Image: PTI/ Shutterstock)