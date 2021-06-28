SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Probe Into Officers Not Acting On Those Dumping Bodies In Ganga

On Monday, a three-judge SC bench refused to entertain a plea seeking probe against authorities for not taking action against those persons dumping dead bodies in Ganga. The SC-bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Justice Vineet Saran and M R Shah told the petitioners to approach the concerned High Courts - Allahabad and Patna. Recently, amid rising water levels of the Ganga, dead bodies which were previously buried along the bank in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were seen floating near Prayagraj, as per reports.

SC dismisses plea on probe on action against dumping bodies in Ganga

As per reports, amid rains in Northern India, bodies have washed up on Ganga river bank in Prayagraj again. Police officials have said that the bodies belonged to those who were buried close to the river and had gone into it with the rise in water levels. As per officials, over 108 bodies were found in Prayagraj alone in three weeks as rains lash across India.

Central teams have collected samples from various Ganga river banks in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to ascertain river contamination due to bodies being dumped in the river in April-May. Centre's team is being conducted in phases and the samples being collected from Kannauj, Patna, Bhojpur & Saran, Buxar in Bihar and Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur in UP. During the virological study, RNA of viruses of interest present in the water will be extracted and subjected to an RT-PCR test to determine the presence of novel coronavirus in it.

Bodies spotted in Ganga

In the second week of May, 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar.

Soon enough, hundreds of dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. According to the District Magistrate (DM), the bodies were found in an area far from the river and then buried by the administration. CM Yogi Adityanath directed the SDRF and PAC police personnel to patrol every river in the state for ensuring that no one immerses the dead bodies in the river as a part of any ritual. Maintaining that every deceased person has a right to be honourably laid to rest, he revealed that the UP government has already earmarked funds for free cremation. The Centre too has directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.