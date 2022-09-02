SC Disposed Of 1293 Miscellaneous Matters, 106 Regular Matters In 4 Days: CJI UU Lalit

The newly appointed Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, has on Friday issued a key update on the number of cases disposed of by the Supreme Court in the last four days since he took the charge. Speaking at the felicitation function organised by the Bar Council of India in his honour, Chief Justice Lalit said that in four days, 1,293 miscellaneous matters, 106 regular matters and 440 transfer matters were disposed of by the top court.

“We are giving more and more emphasis to dispose of regular matters,” CJI Lalit said at the felicitation function, and assured that the Supreme Court will try to dispose of as much matter as it can.

CJI Lalit also said that he will do his best to live up to the expectations and be worthy to stand before the lawyers' gathering after three months when he retires.

Notably, CJI Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Lalit at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will serve the country for a short period of just 74 days as he will retire on November 8. After Justice Lait's retirement, Justice DY Chandrachud will be named the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Lalit's 3 priorities as CJI

Earlier, before taking the oath as the Chief Justice of India, Justice UU Lalit elaborated his priorities and focus areas he is going to work on. He said that during his 74-days-long tenure, he is going to focus on bringing more transparency to the listing system, a system for freely mentioning urgent matters before respective benches, and one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year.

"Let me place some parts I intend to do in my next innings of 74 days. We'll strive hard to make listing as simple, clear and transparent as possible. A clear-cut regime will be made where any urgent matters can be freely mentioned before respective courts," Justice Lalit said.

Mentioning his third area of focus, he added, "Listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are specially referred to benches of three judges...we will strive hard to say that yes we will always have at least one Constitution Bench functioning all throughout the year."