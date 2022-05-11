SC Extends Interim Order On Stay On Non-bailable Warrant Against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

In connection to a contempt proceedings case against Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari, the Supreme Court on May 11 extended the stay on the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against her until Friday. This comes after the Apex Court on May 10 stayed the non-bailable warrant against Maheshwari after she failed to appear in a contempt case. The Top Court has adjourned the matter and it has been listed for further hearing on May 13.

A division bench comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for Friday and asked to list the matter before 'any appropriate bench' after getting direction from the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Prior to this, CJI Ramana stayed the Allahabad High Court order which issued a non-bailable warrant against Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned that Maheshwar's plea seeking a stay on the non-bailable warrant is a gross case where a 'pass-over was sought' and the High Court had said that it was gross contempt and issued the order asking her to appear in custody.

Contempt case against Noida Chief Executive Officer

On May 5, the Allahabad High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari and directed that she should be brought into police custody before the court on May 13. The order came after Maheshwari failed to appear before the High Court on April 2, 2022, in connection with a contempt case against her and the Court was informed that she was absent due to her scheduled flight to Prayagraj.

"She was supposed to be here at 10:00 am, therefore, the Court cannot countenance the conduct of CEO, Noida in taking flight after the functioning of the Court starts and expected the Court to wait for her and take up the matter after reaches the Court. This conduct of the CEO is reprehensible and amounts to contempt of Courts, inasmuch as she has been summoned by the Court in a contempt proceeding for non-compliance of an order passed by Writ Court," the Top Court had noted.