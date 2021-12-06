SC Extends Protection From Arrest To Param Bir Singh; CBI Has 'no Issue' Taking Over Probe

In a temporary relief for former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Supreme Court extended the interim protection granted to him. Singh had challenged the Bombay High Court's order dated September 16 dismissing his plea against the two preliminary enquiries initiated by the Maharashtra government besides seeking the transfer of cases filed against him to the CBI. Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh that the central agency had no issue in taking over the investigation into these cases.

Opposing a CBI probe, Maharashtra government's counsel Darius Khambata stressed, "Several months he (Param Bir Singh) took charge as police commissioner and he was part of the board. When he felt that it was turning on him, he filed the letter and leaked it into media. He is not a whistle blower". Moreover, the senior advocate highlighted that the current CBI chief Subodh Jaiswal was a part of the Police Establishment Board that decides on the transfers and postings of police officers.

Directing the CBI to file an affidavit on its stance, the apex court affirmed that the investigation in the cases against the ex-Mumbai top cop can continue but the police cannot filed any charge sheet pertaining to the same. This comes after the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet in the Goregaon extortion case naming Singh and dismissed cop Sachin Vaze among the accused persons. The SC bench will now take up the matter for hearing on January 11.

Supreme Court orders that interim protection granted to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest shall continue and directs that Maharashtra Police can continue with its probe on FIR lodged against him but no challan be filed in court in those cases.



Param Bir Singh suspended

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard and has held several key positions in the past including the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He has been in the eye of a storm since March 20 when he wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel. Meanwhile, 5 extortion cases were filed against him in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale.