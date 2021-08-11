SC Forbids Withdrawing Cases Against MPs, MLAs Without HC Orders; Judges To Stay In Place

In a remarkable development, the Supreme Court on August 10 ordered that Judges hearing criminal cases against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) should continue until further orders of the top court or prior sanction of the concerned High Courts. The Bench further stated that concerned MPs and MLAs should continue in their current offices until further orders of the SC to ensure disposal of pending cases.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ramana, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Surya Kant passed the order in a case regarding pendency of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs and expeditious disposal of the same by setting up of Special Courts.

"To ensure the disposal of pending cases, the presiding officers of special courts, or CBI courts involved in the prosecution of MPs and MLAs to continue in their present post until further orders, to ensure disposal of pending cases," the Bench noted.

SC take on speedy disposal of cases against MPs/MLAs

The plea was filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking speedy trial in cases against MPs and MLAs by formulating special courts and directions to debar those convicted MPs and MLAs from contending in polls for a lifetime. The SC further ordered that no prosecution against legislators should be withdrawn without a prior sanction of the concerned High Court of the state. The Bench also made note that no effective trials that were conducted in the last year owing to the COVID pandemic.

"The High Courts are requested to examine the withdrawal of cases against MP & MLAs since September 16, 2020 in reference to the Supreme Court judgement of State of Kerala vs K Ajith," the top court said.

Furthermore, the Court asked the Registrar General of all High Courts to submit a chart of details of judges hearing cases against MPs and MLAs, cases pending and cases disposed of.

CJI NV Ramana slams CBI for no status report

Senior Advocate, Vijay Hansaria, who is the Amicus Curiae ('friend of the Court') in the case, submitted to the Apex Court that he had received the status report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but not from CBI. To this, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, clarified that he will comply and sought a 'grant of another last opportunity'.

SG Mehta said, "We filed a report on August 9 on behalf of the ED. I emphasized the need for the Central Bureau of Investigation director to immediately place before your lordships."

While hinting at a special bench's constitution to monitor these cases, CJI Ramana said it did not work this way and 'something has to be presumed'.

On CBI failing to file a status report, the CJI stated his displeasure saying, "Why the report has not been filed? When this matter started, we assured that the government is very serious about the issue and wanted to do something. But nothing has happened. No progress so far. When you (CBI) are reluctant to even file the status reports, what can you expect us to say."

State government cannot withdraw cases against convicted MPs and MLAs

The amicus curiae said that the state governments have been attempting to withdraw cases against their MPs and MLAs, even the ones booked for criminal offences. He cited a report wherein the UP government has sought withdrawal of 76 cases against elected representatives, including Muzaffarnagar riot cases against Kapil Dev, Suresh Rana, Sadhvi Prachi and Sangeet Som.

Hansaria also showed his concern in the issue of withdrawal of cases against MPs and MLAs by the order of the Karnataka state government against 61 such leaders which ought to be considered by the apex court. Advocate Hansaria pleaded that the SC passes orders to the concerned State High Courts. Notably, the state government has been conferred powers to pass any order for withdrawal of any cases against convicted MPs and MLAs.

Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code enables the Public Prosecutor to withdraw from the prosecution of any person in respect of offences for which she/he is tried. For doing so, consent of the Court is necessary. Citing laid down principles in State of Kerala vs Ajith, Hansaria reiterated that mandatory principles be considered by the HC for entertaining a request for withdrawal from prosecution under the aforesaid section of CrPC.

At the request of SG Mehta, the CJI adjourned the matter for two weeks and has been listed for further hearing to August 25.