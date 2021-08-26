SC Gets 9 New Judges, Justice BV Nagarathna In Line To Become First Woman CJI In 2027

In a recent development, nine new judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court of India. Their appointment warrants have been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The new additions also include three women judges- Justices Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, Bela Trivedi. According to the order of seniority, Justice BV Nagarathna is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.

The nine names include eight judges from the High Court and one advocate of the Supreme Court Bar. Senior advocate PS Narasimha is elevated to the top court directly from the bar.

SC appoints 9 new judges

Chief Justice of Karnataka AS Oka

Chief Justice of Gujarat Vikram Nath

Chief Justice of Sikkim JK Maheshwari

Telangana Chief Justice Hima Kohli

Justice BV Nagarathna of Kerala HC

Justice CT Ravi Kumar Judge of Madras HC

Justice MM Sundaresh

Gujarat HC judge Justice Bela M Trivedi

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha

The apex court collegium, comprising CJI NV Ramana and Justices UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud, AM Khanwilkar and L Nageswara Rao had recommended these nine names for elevation to the Supreme Court.

If Narasimha becomes the Chief Justice of India, he would only be the second-ever direct appointee occupying the top post. CJ of Karnataka AS Oka is the senior-most judge of all HC Chief Justices appointed while Justice Nagarathna is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah.

Telangana CJ Hima Kohli is the lone serving woman Chief Justice of a high court. With the new appointments, only one post remains vacant in the apex court, which has the strength of 34 judges.

Since September 2019, judicial appointments in the Supreme Court of India have remained frozen. The first of the ten vacancies occurred after the retirement of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in November 2019. The latest vacancy was reported after the retirement of Justice Navin Sinha on August 18, 2021.