SC Grants Another Extension Of 6 Months To 3-member Committee Probing Hyderabad Encounter

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted another extension of 6 months to the three-member committee probing the 2019 Hyderabad encounter to finish its inquiry. This case emanated from the rape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered by 4 men in Hyderabad on the night of November 27, 2019. Reportedly, the accused took her to a secluded spot near a toll plaza on the pretext of helping her. Subsequently, the alleged perpetrators of the crime were arrested and sent to judicial custody. However, the four accused individuals were killed in an encounter with the police on December 6, 2019.

While Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar claimed that the deceased persons opened fire and tried to escape, this contention was challenged in the apex court. On December 12, the SC set up an inquiry commission comprising Justice VS Sirpurkar- a retired SC judge, former Bombay HC judge Rekha Baldota and ex-CBI chief B Kartikeyan. They were asked to submit a report consisting of their findings within 6 months' time of commencement of the probe. On July 25, 2020, the top court granted the panel an extension of 6 months' time owing to the constraints faced by the members amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the wake of this horrific rape and murder, the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, 2019 was enacted to enable stricter punishment and speedy trial of cases involving offences against women and children.

Supreme Court today granted six months more time to Justice (Retd) V S Sirpurkar committee, constituted to look and inquire into the Hyderabad encounter case (in which four accused in rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were shot dead). — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Police's explanation on encounter

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar explained the sequence of events beginning from the arrest of the accused. He stated that the police were granted the custody of the four accused persons for 10 days. Thereafter, they were interrogated on December 4 and December 5, 2019. Mentioning that they received valuable information from the accused, the police recovered cell phones and other valuables of the victim from the encounter site.

Sajjanar stated that the accused were brought to the crime spot on the morning of December 6, 2019, after which they first attacked the police with sticks and then snatched their weapons and opened fire. Despite the police warning them to surrender, they did not pay attention and got killed in the encounter with police officials. During this encounter, two police officials were injured.

