SC Grants Child's Custody To Father In Transnational Guardianship Case

The Supreme Court has granted the custody of a minor boy to his Kenya-based father in a transnational guardianship case. The 11-year-old boy expressed a desire to live with his father and hence, the Apex Court in a 2:1 majority granted the custody to his father.

The judgement was passed by Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra and noted that the child has displayed a strong and deep bond with his father. The top court however directed the father to obtain a 'mirror order' from the concerned court in Nairobi, which would reflect the directions contained in the given judgment.

Mirror orders-safeguard interest of child

The bench further observed that given the large number of cases arising from transnational parental abduction in intercountry marriages, the English courts have issued protective measures which take the form of undertakings, mirror orders, and safe habour orders, since there is no accepted international mechanism to achieve protective measures.

The Supreme Court further stated that such orders are passed to safeguard the interest of the child who is in transit from one jurisdiction to another. The courts have found mirror orders to be the most effective way of achieving protective measures, the top court stated.

Meanwhile, in 2018 a family court had upheld the custody of the child by the father. The mother then challenged this in the Delhi High Court, which in February this year declared the order and later moved to the Supreme Court. The parents of the minor got married in 2007 and had a child in 2009. Since 2012, they have been living separately. The mother of the child is an Indian citizen, whereas the father holds dual citizenship of Kenya and the UK. The mother had filed a suit for permanent injunction restraining the father and his parents from removing the child from her custody.

The bench concluded that it would be in the child’s best interest to transfer custody to his father. If the child's preferences are not given due regard, it could have an adverse psychological impact on the child, the court said. The Apex court also directed the father to deposit a sum of Rs 1 crore in the registry after the mirror order is filed. This sum shall be kept in an account for a period of two years to ensure compliance with the directions of this judgment and the amount shall be returned with interest accrued after the directions of the court are complied with, the court said.

Meanwhile, Justice Hemant Gupta, who was of the dissenting opinion, said the question of where does the welfare of the child lie thus narrows down to the mother who has stopped pursuing her profession to nurture child as against the father who travels quite extensively every month. He concluded that the mother is more suitable in whose hands the welfare of the child is secured,

