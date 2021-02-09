SC Grants Interim Protection To AAP MP Sanjay Singh; Warns Him Against Dividing Society

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh from any coercive action in alleged hate speech cases registered against him in UP. The court also issued notice to UP government seeking its reply on Sanjay Singh's petition for quashing multiple FIRs lodged against him in these cases.

The Supreme Court rapped the Rajya Sabha MP and said that "you cannot divide society on lines of caste and religion." Singh had moved the top court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh following his press conference last year in August, where he claimed that people of the state feel "a specific caste is running the government".

FIR over remarks against UP govt

Last week, the Supreme Court had declined interim protection to Sanjay Singh. His petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order denying him any relief came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy, which said it will not pass any order without first seeing the HC order.

Fixing the matter for a later date (February 9), the bench asked Vivek Tankha and Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who also appeared for Singh, to place on record the January 21 High Court order refusing to quash the Lucknow FIR.

An FIR was registered against him with Hazratganj police under sections 153-A, 153-B, 501, 505(1), 505(2) of the IPC. After the probe, the investigating officer filed a charge sheet on September 7. Ten days later, the state government granted sanction for prosecution of Sanjay Singh.

The special court took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued summons to Singh on December 4. Singh moved the Allahabad High Court but Justice Rakesh Srivastava on January 21 dismissed his plea to quash the MP-MLA court's order, accepting the arguments of government advocate Vimal Srivastava that there was no illegality in the special court's order.

Singh has contended that the said FIRs are a threat to his right to free speech, right to assemble peacefully; right to move freely throughout the territory of India which are guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. In his petition in the Supreme Court, he has also said that the FIRs filed against him are "frivolous, baseless, vexatious and are figments of the imagination of the complainant and the police department."

(With agency inputs)