'SC Has Never Seen Female CJI': AG Venugopal stresses On Improving Representation Of Women

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday observed in the Supreme Court that there has never been a female Chief Justice of India (CJI) and stressed the need to improve the representation of women in the judiciary to bring a more balanced and empathetic approach towards cases of sexual offences.

Venugopal pointed out that the top court currently has only two women attorneys against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges and this figure is consistently low across the higher judiciary. He told a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and S Ravindra Bhat that currently no data is centrally maintained on the number of women in tribunals or lower courts.

READ | Gender Sensitisation In Judicial Academies Need Of The Hour: AG KK Venugopal

“Improving the representation of women in the judiciary could also go a long way towards a more balanced and empathetic approach in cases involving sexual violence. For instance, this Court only has two women judges, as against a sanctioned strength of 34 judges. There has never been a female Chief Justice of India. This figure is consistently low across the Higher Judiciary,” he said.

Suggesting that data should be collected from all High Courts, lower courts and tribunal, Venugopal said efforts should be made to increase the representation of women at all levels of the judiciary.

READ | Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Plea Challenging MP HC's 'rakhi As Bail Condition' Order

‘Only 80 women judges across India’

Presenting his written submission in the SC, the top law officer said, there are only 80 women judges, out of the total sanctioned strength of 1,113 judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court across India. Out of these 80 women attorneys, only two are employed in the Supreme Court, and other 78 are in various High Courts, comprising only 7.2% of the total number of judges.

“Of the 26 courts whose data was accessed, including the Supreme Court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has the maximum strength of women judges (11 out of 85 judges) in the country, followed by the Madras High Court (9 out of 75 judges). There are eight women judges in both Delhi and Bombay High Courts,” his submission read.

He said that there are six High Courts--Manipur, Meghalaya, Patna, Tripura, Telangana, and Uttarakhand—which have no women sitting judges.

READ | SC Orders Installation Of CCTVs In Police Stations & Offices Of Central Probe Agencies

Venugopal’s suggestion to the bench was in response to a petition against a Madhya Pradesh High Court order which granted bail to an accused in a molestation case on the condition that he requests the victim to tie him a ‘rakhi’. Following its strong objection, the Bench sought views from the AG and others on courts imposing bail conditions for sex crime offenders that further harass or objectify their victims. The court reserved its order after hearing the arguments in the case.

READ | SC Expresses Displeasure Over Shirtless Man Being Visible On Screen During Hearing